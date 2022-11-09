Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 9th November, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Susan Campbell Hepburn, 6 Greymount Crescent, Derry

The death has taken place of Susan Campbell Hepburn, 7th November 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital after a long illness bravely bourne. Much loved wife of Robert, devoted mother Terrie, Roberta, Linda and Kingsley. Dear mother-in-law of Paul, Alwyn, Tony and Perah and a loving grandmother of Georgia, Bobbie-Lee, Philip, Clayton, Travis and Melissa and a great grandmother of Emi-Rose, Ryla-Rose and Robin. Funeral service in her home, 6 Greymount Crescent at 1.00pm on Thursday, 10th November followed by burial in St Canices Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu to St Columbs Cathedral, c/o The Very Rev R Stewart, The Deanery, 30 Bishop Street, Derry BT48 6PP. Family time only from 9.00pm PLEASE. Sleeping in heavenly peace.

Mark (Mackles) McClafferty, 100 Kular Court, Derry

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Mark (Mackles) McClafferty, (suddenly) at his home on 6th November 2022, late of 100 Kular Court. Beloved son of the late Robbie and Frances. Loving brother of Gerard, Gary, Louise, Helena, Seamus, Martin, Emmett and the late Robert (Rossi). Father of Dean and Meghan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all of his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Mackles's remains will be reposing at his late family residence, 19 Rathlin Drive from appox. 9pm this evening. Funeral leaving from there on Friday 11th October at 09:20am for 10am requiem mass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Mackle's Funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan. Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh A Anam Dhílis.

Charlie McColgan, 3 St Brigid’s Avenue, Derry

The death has taken place of Charlie McColgan, 8th November 2022, (peacefully) at Culmore Manor, beloved husband of Rosemary, 3 St Brigid’s Avenue, loving father of Deirdre and Rosemarie, father-in-law of John and Mickey, much loved grandfather of Michaela, Sean, Dean, Ruairi and Michael, great-grandfather of Adah and Luca and dear brother of Bosco, Ann, Rosaleen, Sadie, Lena, Geraldine, Willie, Michael, Martin and the late Dolie and his twin sister Bridie. Funeral from his daughter’s home, 42 St Francis Terrace, on Thursday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time please from 9.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, Derry, BT47 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Eileen McDonald, Edenmore Park, Limavady

The death has taken place of Eileen McDonald, 7th November 2022, (peacefully) passed awayvat Cornfield Care Centre, surrounded by her loving family. Formerly of Edenmore Park, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late Willie, loving mother of William, Trevor, James, Kenny, Jeanette and Ann. Also a devoted grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service in her daughter Ann's home, 11 Edenmore Park, Limavady on Thursday at 2.00pm followed by burial in Ballykelly Presbyterian Church burial ground at 3.00pm. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Jackie McLaughlin, 6 Nixons Corner, Derry

The detah has taken place of Jackie McLaughlin, 8th November 2022, (peacefully) at his home, 6 Nixons Corner, Derry, beloved husband of the late Bridie R.I.P. Loving father of Mary Smith and Bridie Quigley, father-in-law of Brian Smith and Terry Quigley. A much loved grandfather of Ciaran Smith, Terri Quigley, Briana Smith, John Quigley and Barry Quigley and great-grandfather of Ava, Emily, Aedan, Cara and Maisie. Dear brother of Connolly, Joyce and the late Liam and Roisin R.I.P. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Private family time from 10.00pm to10.00am please. Funeral from his home on Thursday at 11.15am for Requiem Mass at 12noon in St. Columba's Church Long Tower followed by interment in City Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to: Foyle Search and Rescue 20 Victoria Rd, Derry BT47 2AB or Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road Derry BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

