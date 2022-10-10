Search

10 Oct 2022

Derry Death Notices - Monday, 10th October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

 

• Danny Doherty, 46 Cromore Gardens, Derry

• Samuel Kenneth (Ken) Murray, Coleraine

 

 

Danny Doherty, 46 Cromore Gardens, Derry

The death has occurred of Danny Doherty, 9th October 2022, beloved husband of Margaret, 46 Cromore Gardens, Creggan, loving father of Ann, much loved son of Annie and the late Tommy and dear brother of Anne, Josephine, Thomas, Marie and Eamon. Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

 

Samuel Kenneth (Ken) Murray, Coleraine

The death has taken place of Samuel Kenneth (Ken) Murray, 8th October 2022, (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital Coleraine, dearly loved husband of Betty, beloved father of John, David, Peter and the late Paul, devoted grandfather of Hannah, Alice, Jack, Katie and Elliot and loving great-grandfather of George. House private. Service in Burnside Presbyterian Church, Portstewart on Tuesday at 12noon followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Paul’s Legacy, c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle

 

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.

