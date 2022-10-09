Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 9th October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Margaret Brown (née McClenaghan), 187 Sallowilly Road, Claudy

The death has taken place of Margaret Brown (née McClenaghan), (peacefully) at home, 8th October 2022, late of 187 Sallowilly Road, Claudy, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Sean R.I.P. and beloved daughter of the late Elizabeth (Lizzie) McClenaghan R.I.P. Loving mother of Ann, Mary, Christine, Jacqueline, John and Joe and dear mother in law of Jonny, Darren, Ciáran, devoted granny of Ollie. Reposing at her late residence. Family time please from 10.00pm to 12noon. Funeral from her late residence on Tuesday, 11th October leaving at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Claudy. Interment immediately afterwards in the St. Joseph’s Church, Craigbane Graveyard. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Northern Irish Cancer Care c/o any family member or McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her family and all entire family circle. Gone but not forgotten, loved and always will be missed. Jesus I trust in you.

John McCrudden, 59 Rossdowney Road, Derry

The death has occurred John McCrudden, 7th October 2022, beloved husband of the late Christine, 59 Rossdowney Road, loving father of John, Sinead and Darrin, father-in-law of Ray and Rachel and devoted grandfather of Conor, Molly, Niamh, Finn and Lana. Funeral from his home on Monday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Mary Josephine (May) O’Kane, 35 Slaughtneil Road, Slaughtneil

The death has occurred of Mary Josephine (May) O’Kane, 8th October 2022, beloved daughter of the late John and Annie O’Kane and loving sister of Bridget Johnstone, Patrick (Patsy) and the late Sean, Elizabeth, Tony and Eileen. Funeral from her home 35 Slaughtneil Road on Monday, 10th October at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. John the Baptist Granaghan, via webcam st-john-baptist-swatragh - MCN (mcnmedia.tv)), interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sister, brother, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family and close friends welcome. Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00am

Pat O'Neill, 28 Messines Park, Pennyburn, Derry

The death has taken place of Pat O'Neill, 7th October 2022, dearly beloved husband of Sadie, 28 Messines Park, Pennyburn, loving father of Terry, Sean, Lorraine, Amanda and the late Anita and a much loved father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. House private please. Everyone is welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, today (Sunday) from 3.00pm to 4.00pm. His remains will then be removed from there to St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass on Monday at 11o’clock. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE.

Paul Rush, 31 Joseph Place, Derry

The death has taken place of Paul Rush, 6th October 2022, (suddenly) at his home, 31 Joseph Place. Loving father of Kiomi, beloved son of the late Noel and Tish. Much loved brother of Jackie, Donna and Noel. Funeral from his sister Donna's home, 21 Dunree Gardens, Creggan on Monday at 11.30am to St Mary's Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 12.00noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the link:

http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Our lady of knock pray for him.

