Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 2nd October, 2022

John Francis (Johnny Boy) Connoly, 415 Carnhill, Derry

The death has occurred of John Francis (Johnny Boy) Connolly, 1st October 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Margo, much loved father of Sean, Jacki, Fiona, Dermot and Noel, adored grandfather of Caitlin, Jason, Aine, Ronan, Corey, Kerri, Aidan, Megan, Becca, Nathan and Aimee, kind father-in-law to Tommy, Shona and Dani, dear son of the late Lily Connolly (Kerrigan) and a dear and loving brother to Ella and the late David and Patricia. Funeral leaving his home, 415 Carnhill, on Monday, 3rd October at 9.20am to St. Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

Ester Elizabeth (Etta) Davidson (née Kyle), 32 Oldtown Road, Bellaghy

The death has taken place of Ester Elizabeth (Etta) Davidson (née Kyle), 30th September 2022, (peacefully) at Marina Nursing Home, Ballyronan, (in her 96th year) beloved wife of the late Samuel, loving mother of Kyle, Wesley, Elsa, Henry and the late Samuel George, dear mother-in-law of Ruth, Yvonne, Timothy and Mandy and a much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral from her late residence 32 Oldtown Road, Bellaghy, on Monday, 3rd October at 1.30pm for service in Ballyscullion Parish Church at 2 00pm approximately. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. House strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ballyscullion Parish Church, payable to Hamilton’s Funeral Services, 18 Deerpark Road, Bellaghy, Magherafelt, BT45 8LB. Lovingly remembered by all the family circle. The Lord Is My Shepherd.

Catherine Geraldine Harvey (née Deehan), 97 Rose Park, Limavady

The death has taken place of Catherine Geraldine Harvey (née Deehan), 29th September 2022, (peacefully) at her home, 97 Rose Park Limavady. Beloved wife of David, loving mother of Ryan, and step-mother of Patricia, and mother in law of Sinead, amuch loved grandmother of Darcey, dear sister of Anne, John, Joe, Gerald, Lawrence, Frances, Michael, Jacqueline, Marian, Colette, Ronan and the late Martin R.I.P., sister in law of Pat. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Funeral from her home on Sunday, 2nd October at 9.15am for Requiem Mass at 10.00am in St Mary’s Church Limavady followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to; Marie Curie. City friends of Marie Curie, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry BT47 2NL. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

James (Jimmy) Moore, 66 Dellwood, Eglinton

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Moore, 30th September 2022, (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Judith, 66 Dellwood, Eglinton, loving father of Lorna, Andrew, Alan and the late Thomas and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral service will be held in Faughanvale Presbyterian Church, Eglinton on Monday at 2.00pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 12noon. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to NI Chest, Heart & Stroke, 17-21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB. The Lord is my shepherd.

Francis McGee, Gaussen Villas, Magherafelt

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Francis McGee (Ballyronan), 1st October 2022, formerly Gaussen Villas, beloved brother of Michael, Annie, Jim and the late Cissie, Mary Agnes Martin and Paddy. Funeral from McCusker Bros Funeral Home, Garden Street, Magherafelt on Tuesday, 4th October at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Patrick Loup via webcam at st-patricks-roman-catholic-church - MCN (mcnmedia.tv) Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

Ollie Simmons-Watt, 84 Broighter Gardens, Limavady

The death has occurred of Ollie Simmons-Watt, passed away as the result of a tragic accident, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved son of Stacie and Gareth, adored brother of Freddie and Bella. Loving Grandson of Allen and Lorraine and David and Diane, nephew of Robert (Hannah), Gemma, Mandy, Rachel and Owen and the late Kyle. Great grandson of Daisy, Freda and Raymond. Also loved by his dear cousins, great aunts and great uncles. Funeral will start from his home, 84 Broighter Gardens, Limavady on Tuesday, 4th October at 12.00pm leaving at 12.15pm for a service at Christ Church Limavady for 1.00pm service, followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery immediately after. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Air Ambulance N.I., c/o Browns funeral Directors Limavady, Unit 21 Aghanloo ind est, Aghanloo Road Limavady BT49 0HE.

