Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 28th September, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Charlotte (Chaddy) Cochrane (née Crowe), formerly of Mullagh Park, Maghera

• Patrick Kennedy, 13 Rossville Street, Derry

• Gary James Wolfe, 7 Glendun Crescent, Coleraine

The death has occurred of Charlotte Cochrane (née Crowe), 25th September 2022, (peacefully) at her daughter's home, 46 Kennelbridge Road, Ballymena, (in her 100th year), formerly of Mullagh Park, Maghera, dearly beloved wife of the late Hugh, devoted Mother of Betty and Mervyn, a loving mother-in-Law of Karen and the late Raymond, much loved grandmother of Gareth (Jayne), Andrew (Heather), Caleb, Victoria and Iain and a dear great grandmother of Jessica, Leah and Hannah. Funeral from D. Watters Funeral Home on Wednesday, 28th September at 12.30pm, to St. Lurach's Parish Church, Maghera for service at 1.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Lurach's Parish Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

The death has taken place of Patrick Kennedy, 26th September 2022, beloved son of the late Ronnie and Betty, 13 Rossville Street, loving father of Naomh, dear brother of Jim, Eamonn, Loretta, Anne and the late Ronnie and Christine and a much loved uncle. Funeral from his sister Anne’s home, 97 Cashelmore Park, on Thursday at 10.25am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

The death has occurred of Gary James Wolfe, 27th September 2022, (peacefully) at home, 7 Glendun Crescent, Coleraine, dearly loved husband of Helen, devoted father of Nicola and wife Connie, Stuart and partner Ciara, loving grandad of Alana and Mason; much loved brother of Terry, David, Jacqueline, Carl and Peter and a dear son-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle.

House strictly private. Funeral service in Wades Funeral Home, Coleraine on Friday at 2.30pm followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to N.I. Hospice c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

