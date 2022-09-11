Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 11th September, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Jean Annette (née Crawford), Ballycairn Road, Coleraine

• Susan Curran (née McGuinness), 12 Ardfoyle, Derry

• Robert Wilson (Robin) Greer, Canada (formerly Moneymore)

• Eamonn Hassan, 6 Corlecky Hill, Swatragh

• Donncha Mac Niallais, 7 Greenwood Avenue, Prehen

Jean Annette (née Crawford), Ballycairn Road, Coleraine

The death has taken place of Jean Annette (née Crawford), 10th September 2022, (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, formerly of Ballycairn Road, Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of Dave, loving mother of Andrew, Norman and David and the late Joan, grandmother of Daniel and Isla and dear sister of Netta, Marlene, Jimmy and the late Joan and Wilbert. Funeral Service in Wades Funeral Home on Tuesday, at 12.00noon followed by a private family committal. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished, by making cheques payable to Dementia UK (NI) c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

Susan Curran (née McGuinness), 12 Ardfoyle, Derry

Susan Curran (née McGuinness), 9th September 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Teddy, dear mother of Martina, Rosemarie, Terry, Margaret, James, Patricia and Liam and the late Valerie and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her home, 12 Ardfoyle, on Tuesday at 9.30 am for 10 o'clock Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to St Vincent de Paul, Longtower. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

Robert Wilson (Robin) Greer, Canada (formerly Moneymore)

The death has occurred of Robert Wilson (Robin) Greer, 3rd September 2022, (peacefully) in his 84th year, at Moog and Friends Hospice, Penticton, British Columbia, Canada, (formerly of Moneymore). Son of the late Walter and Annie Greer, loving husband of Rosemary, caring dad of Julie, Gavin and the late Kathy, dear father-in-law of Wade and much loved papa of Liam, Elisa, Cole, Will, Mairin, Mya and Camryn. Dearly loved brother of Alison Hunter and her late husband Kenneth, dear uncle of Suzanne (Hardy), Greer and Mary Lou (Richmond) and their families. A celebration of Robin’s life will be held on 12th November at the Penticton Golf and Country Club. In memory of Robin, please consider making a donation to Moog and Friends Hospice House, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road. Magherafelt, BT45 6BP.

Eamonn Hassan, 6 Corlecky Hill, Swatragh

The death has occurred of Eamonn Hassan, 9th September 2022, beloved husband of Marad and loving father of Eamonn and Joanne (Cassidy), dear brother of Brian, Francis, Gerard and the late Maureen. Funeral from his home 6 Corlecky Hill on Monday, 12th September at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. John the Baptist Granaghan, via webcam st-john-baptist-swatragh - MCN (mcnmedia.tv), interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughter, son, son in law Declan Cassidy, daughter in law Jennifer, grandchildren Oisin, Emer, Meabh, Eoin, Dara, Davan and Richie, brothers, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. One way system in operation at Eamonn’s wake.

Donncha Mac Niallais, 7 Greenwood Avenue, Prehen

The death has occurred of Donncha Mac Niallais, 9th September 2022, died suddenly but peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved partner of Karen, loving father Eimear and Jude and loving step-father of Paul and Ruby, beloved son of Mary and the late Billy, dear and loving brother to John, Patrick, Declan, Cathy, Frank and the late Peter, Liam and Martin, a dear brother-in-law of Nora, Pauline, Deirdre, Denee, Declan and Karen and a loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Funeral leaving his home, 7 Greenwood Avenue, Prehen on Monday 12th September at 9.20am to St. Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Go raibh suaimhneas síoraí ar a anam uasal. I measc laochra na nGael go raibh sé.

