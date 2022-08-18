Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 18th August, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

The death has taken place of Maureen Boal, on 17th August 2022, (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Home, Limavady, formerly of “Rossine” 46 Limavady Road, loving daughter of the late James and Kathleen, much loved sister of the late Desmond, Kathleen, Oonagh and Deirdre, a dear sister-in-law of Jack Eakin, a dearly loved aunt and great-aunt. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St. Columb's Cathedral (Restoration Fund) c/o The Very Reverend R. Stewart “ The Deanery” 30 Bishop's Street, Derry, BT48 6PP. House and funeral strictly private. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. The day Thou gavest Lord is ended.

The death has taken place of Pat Crapp (née Cokayne), on 17th August 2022, (peacefully) at her home, 8 Tivoli Park, Foyle Springs, loving mother of David, Peter and Joanne, beloved daughter of the late Phyllis and Frank, and a dear sister of Anne and the late Frank and Jimmy. Will be sorely missed by all her neighbours and friends. Funeral leaving her home on Friday, 19th August at 9.20am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

The death has occurred of Hilda Crawford, on 16th August 2022, passed away (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family, 78 Baranailt Road, Limavady. Much loved wife of Johnny, loving mother of Wendy, Donna and Amanda, dear mother in law of Adrian, William and the late Joe, dear sister of Sara, Norman and Late Eddie. Also a devoted grandmother to Sarah, Adam, Julie & Hannah and a great-grandmother. House strictly private. (close family and friends). Funeral from her late home on Friday at 1.30pm for service in Myroe Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques made payable to Myroe Presbyterian Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

The death has taken place of Francis McNicholl (Glenullin), on 15th August 2022, (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, surrounded by his loving sisters. Beloved son of the late James and Kathleen and much loved brother of Paula and Mairead, 18 Lisnascreagh Road. Funeral cortége travelling from his sister Mairead's home 39b Tirkeeran Road, Garvagh. BT51 5AX via Temple Rd, Hillside Rd, Lisnascreagh, today (Thursday) at 9.15am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Joseph's Church, Glenullin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private at Francis's request (close friends and family welcome). Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sisters, brother-in-law Damian, nephew James, niece Cara and wider family circle.

The death has occurred of Annie Elizabeth Margaret Smallwoods, on 15th August 2022, passed away (peacefully) at her home, 45 Linn Road, Larne. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim and loving mother of Jeanette and Hilary, mother-in-law of John and Kenny, beloved grandmother and great-grandmother. Service on Friday, 19th August 2022 at 12.15pm in Altnagelvin Cemetery, Derry. House private. Loving remembered and sadly missed by her family and friends

