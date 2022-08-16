Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 16th August, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

- Vijay Luxmi Chada (née Dhir), 17 Troy Park

- Anne Jane Clyde, The Hermitage, Limavady

- Robert Crothers, 14 Fulton Park, Limavady

- Julie Forrest (née McBreen), 33 Benbradagh Avenue, Limavady

- Harry Harkin, 31 Maybrook Park

- John James, 12 Rosslea Gardens, Limavady

- Damian Marron, 17 Beatrice Villas, Bellaghy (updated arrangements)

- John McElhinney, 5 Dunvale Park

- John Eamonn McGaughey, late of London and formerly of Ardkill

- Ryan Speirs, 19 Maghadone Road, Magherafelt

- Margaret Gladys Starrett (née Cairns), 6 Fincairn Mews, Drumahoe

Vijay Luxmi Chada (née Dhir), 17 Troy Park

The death has taken place of Vijay Luxmi Chada (née Dhir), on 13th August 2022 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, aged 96 years, beloved wife of late Ram Parshad of 17 Troy Park, Derry, loving mother of Peter, Charlie and the late Rumaish and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her home on Monday, 22nd August 2022 at 1.30pm for cremation in Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast at 4.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to Friends of Altnagelvin, C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Sadly missed by all her loving family.

Anne Jane Clyde, The Hermitage, Limavady

The death has occurred of Anne Jane Clyde, on 12th August 2022, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of the Hermitage, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late Ernie, loving mother of Carol and Hazel, dear mother in law of Raymond, devoted grandmother of Aaron, Ryan, Hazel-Anne, Rebekah-Jane, Arabella. Funeral leaving her late home today (Tuesday) at 11.30am for service in Tamlaghtard Parish Church at 12noon followed by burial in Christ Church Limavady at 1.30pm. All welcome at the funeral and reception in Christ Church Hall after the burial. House strictly private. Family flowers only please, donations if desired and cheques payable to Tamlaghtard Parish Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind. Est. Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Robert Crothers, 14 Fulton Park, Limavady

The death has occurred of Robert Crothers, on 12th August 2022 (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady and late of 14 Fulton Park, Limavady. Beloved husband of Priscilla, devoted father of Heather and Nicole, grandfather of Jude, Jessica, and Keatin. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. A private family funeral has taken place yesterday (Monday, 15th August) followed by interment in Enagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Dementia NI Unit 47 North City Business Park, 2 Duncairn Gardens, Belfast BT15 2GG. The Lord is my Shepherd.

Julie Forrest (née McBreen), 33 Benbradagh Avenue, Limavady

The death has occurred of Julie Forrest (née McBreen), on 14th August 2022 (peacefully) at Owenmor Care Home, beloved wife of the late Francie, 33 Benbradagh Avenue, Limavady, loving mother of Stephen, Neill, Mandy and Faye, a much loved mother-in-law, nana and great-nana and dear sister of Maureen, Francie, Vicki and the late Anthea and Jackie. House private please. Funeral from her home on Wednesday at 11.35am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. If wished donations in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, Derry, BT47 6AL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Harry Harkin, 31 Maybrook Park

The death has occurred of Harry Harkin, 15th August 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Helena, loving father of Michael, Paula, Maria, Anne and Jimmy, a dear and loving grandfather, great-grandfather and father-in-law. Funeral leaving his home, 31 Maybrook Park, on Wednesday, 17th August at 9.20am to St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

John James, 12 Rosslea Gardens, Limavady

The death has occured of John James, on 14th August 2022, beloved husband of the late Sarah, 12 Rosslea Gardens, Limavady and formerly of Liverpool, loving father of Gareth and Paul, father-in-law of Claire and Oonagh, much loved grandfather of Arthur and dear brother of June, Marion and the late Robert and Philip. Funeral from his home on Wednesday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in Christ The King Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Damian Marron, 17 Beatrice Villas, Bellaghy (updated arrangements)

The death has occured of Damian Marron, late of 17 Beatrice Villas, Bellaghy, on 14th August, 2022 (suddenly), beloved partner of Natasha, loving father of Jessica, Damian, Sophia, Conleth, Skyla and Piper, much loved son of Fiona, dear brother of Sharon, Eugene and Colleen and beloved grandson of Bernie and Margaret. Damian is reposing in WJ O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Home, 43 Glenone Rd, Clady (Corner). Visitors are welcome to call and pay their respects on Tuesday, 16th August between 3.00pm and 8.0pm. His remains will leave his late residence 17 Beatrice Villas, Bellaghy on Wednesday, 17th August at 9.40am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bellaghy, (which can be viewed via the parish webcam, see link below) burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, friends and neighbours who loved him so much. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

John McElhinney, 5 Dunvale Park

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of John McElhinney, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin hospital on 14th August 2022, late of 5 Dunvale Park and formerly of 31 Farren Park. Beloved husband of the late Ellen (Nellie), loving partner of Toni, devoted father of Bridgeen, John, Deborah, Caitríona and Bláthnaid, dearest father-in-law of Owen, Margaret, Gary, Billy and Brian. Loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Precious son of the late Jack and Annie, a much loved brother of the late Loretta, Gabriel, Ann and Berna. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. John's remains will be reposing at his late residence, 5 Dunvale Park. Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, 17th August at 11.50am for 12.30pm Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Pennyburn. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. John's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link: https://www.churchservices.tv/pennyburn Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Foyle Hospice c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3a, Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh A Anam Dílis.

John Eamonn McGaughey, late of London and formerly of Ardkill

The death has taken place of John Eamonn McGaughey, late of London and formerly of Ardkill. Beloved partner of the late Rose and son of the late John James and Ellen (Nellie). Requiem Mass for Eamonn’s cremated remains will take place on Friday, 19th August at 11.00am in St Mary’s Church Ardmore with interment of his ashes thereafter in the adjoining Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

Ryan Speirs, 19 Maghadone Road, Magherafelt

The death has taken place of Ryan Speirs (An Lub), on 13th August 2022, beloved son of Raymond and Donna and loving brother of Stacey, partner of Clodagh and devoted father of Cábhan and Cádhla, grandson of John and Johanna McVey and Jean and the late Jim Speirs. Funeral from his home, 19 Maghadone Road, on Wednesday, 17th August at 10.00am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Joseph and St Malachy, Drumullan, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing father, mother, sister, Clodagh, children, godmother/aunt Jolene Neeson, uncles, aunts and extended family circle. House strictly private.

Margaret Gladys Starrett (née Cairns), 6 Fincairn Mews, Drumahoe

The death has occurred of Margaret Gladys Starrett (née Cairns), on 14th August, 2022 (peacefully) at Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, (surrounded by her loving family) much loved mum of Stephen, Caroline and the late Karen, loving mother-in-law of Keith, adored nanny of Christopher, Lee, Amy, Jessica, Ellen, Olivia and Ruby, dearest sister of Helen, Avril, Sammy and Leonard. Funeral leaving her late home 6 Fincairn Mews, Drumahoe on Wednesday, 17th August at 12.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in Glendermott Parish Church at 1.00pm, burial afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. Your presence is missed, but in our hearts you will live forever.

