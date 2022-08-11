Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 11th August, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Gerald Doherty, 41 Campion Court, Derry

- Brian Haran, 65 Corrick Road, Dungiven

- Kathleen Rose Lynch (née Hollywood), 12 Crockmore Road, Craigbane, Claudy

- Rita O'Donnell (née Ferguson), 13 Southway, Derry

The death has taken place of Gerald Doherty, peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital on 10th August 2022. Late of 41 Campion Court and former caretaker of The Whistle Project. May he rest in peace. Beloved son of the late Louie and Jim. Loving brother of Sharon, Peky, Kieran, Barry and the late Dermot, Jim, Tracey, Kathy and Barbara. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his nieces, nephews, wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Gerald's remains will be reposing at his late sister Barbara's residence, 13 Poplar Rd. Funeral leaving from there on Friday, 12th August at 09.20am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St. Columb's Church, Chapel Road. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ardmore. Gerald's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link: http://www.youtube.com/watersideparish St. Padre Pio Pray For Him. Our Lady Of Knock Intercede For Him.

The death has taken place of Brian Haran at Altnagelvin Hospital on 10th August, 2022. May he rest in peace. Late of 65 Corrick Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of the late Helen R.I.P and loving father of Martin, Paul and Helen. Fond father in law of Imelda, Catherine and John O’Doherty. Devoted grandfather of Ellie, Ben, Darcy, Padraig, Ruairi, Caoimhlin, Aoife and Niamh. Dear brother of Patsy, Mary, Kathleen, Margaret and the late Teresa and Annie R.I.P. Reposing at his late residence. Family time please from 10.00pm to 12noon. Funeral on Friday, 12th August, leaving his late home at 2.45pm for 3.30pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Deeply regretted by all his loving family and the entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

Kathleen Rose Lynch (née Hollywood), 12 Crockmore Road, Craigbane, Claudy

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Kathleen Rose Lynch (née Hollywood), peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 9th August 2022, may she rest in peace, late of 12 Crockmore Road, Craigbane, Claudy, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Barney R.I.P. Loving mother of Desmond (Katherine), Benny (Bernadette), Martina (Scott) and Seamus (Luci).

Devoted grandmother of Katrina, Niomi, Sophie, Des, Eoin, Cathair, Sara, Caitlin, Erin, Cein, Emma, Kelly, Meg and great grandmother of Euan. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Friday, 12th August leaving at 12.20pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church Craigbane, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed via the following link: https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Dementia N.I c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family and the entire family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

Rita O'Donnell (née Ferguson), 13 Southway, Derry

The death has taken place of Rita O'Donnell (née Ferguson), 10th August 2022, peacefully at home, 13 Southway, beloved wife of Les, loving mother of Karen, Gary and Ryan, much loved grandmother of Stephanie, Conor, Oisin, Alex, Mae and Darragh, cherished great-grandmother of Sea and dear sister of Ann, Sheila, Dolores, Kathleen, Ruby, Tommy, Gerard, Patsy, Noel, Damien and the late Mona, John, Joe and Daniel. Funeral from her home on Friday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. The mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

