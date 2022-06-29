Search

29 Jun 2022

Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 29th June, 2022

Obituaries

Tipperary Deaths

COOPER, Leo - 28th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Brooklands Edenballymore Lodge, formerly of 1 Castleview Park, beloved son of the late Kathleen and James, loving brother of Leonard, Jim, Majella and the late Dermot, brother-in-law of Geraldine, Joe and the late Anna and a much loved uncle and great-uncle. Funeral from his brother’s home, 7 Fortwilliam Terrace on Thursday at 9.20am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

 

CURLEY (nee Smyth), Frances Winifred (Fay) - 28th June 2022 - (peacefully) at her home 12, Faughan View Park, Altnagelvin (surrounded by her loving family) much loved wife of Jay, devoted mum of Cherrie, Jayne, Alan and Alexis (Australia) loving mother-in-law of Uel, Billy, Wendy and Gary, adored granny and great-granny, dearest sister of Gordon and the late Cherry and Carol. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home on Thursday at 1.30pm followed by burial in Glendermott Presbyterian Burial Ground. Family time from 10.00pm till 10.00am by request. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Parkinson or Dementia N.I c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

 

McINTYRE, Elizabeth (Betty) - 28th June 2022 - late of 197 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, much loved wife of Robert, loving Mother of Hazel and Mervyn, dear Mother in law of Howard and Ruth, devoted grandmother of Robert, Adam, Alex and William. Friend and family welcome at her late home on Wednesday from 2.00pm to 10.00pm and funeral leaving her late home on Thursday at 12.45pm for service in Balteagh Presbyterian Church at 1.00pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Balteagh Presbyterian Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est. Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

