Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 2nd June, 2022

GLACKIN (nee Baker), Patricia - 30th May 2022 - beloved wife of Adrian, 36 Beechwood Avenue, loving mammy of Danielle, cherished daughter of Agnes and the late Gerry, dear sister of Mary, Fr. Patrick, Geraldine, Jo, Grainne and the late Gerard and a much loved aunt. Funeral from her home on Friday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Northland Centre, Shepherd's Way Complex, Dungiven Road, Derry, BT47 5GW. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. St Pio intercede for her.

KEARNEY (nee Heffron), Margaret (Bellaghy) - 1st June 2022 - beloved wife of the late Willie and loving mother of Bernadette (McKay), Roddy, Roisin (Stewart), Mairead and Veronica (died in infancy), mother in law of Catherine, Donal and the late Johnny, devoted granny to Rory, Enda, Bronagh, Sean, Niamh, Joseph, Orla, Eimear and Aine. Funeral from her home 36 Killyberry Road on Friday at 1.15pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in Church of St. Mary, Bellaghy, via webcam at Webcam – Bellaghy-Ballyscullion Parish (bellaghyparish.com) interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. The Rosary and prayers will be recited from Church of St. Mary Bellaghy on Wednesday and Thursday evening at 7.30pm and can be viewed via the parish webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by her loving family. Family time only from 10.00pm to 11.00am and on morning of funeral.

KEARNEY, Seamus (Bellaghy) - 1st June 2022 - beloved husband of the late Rosemary and loving father of Patrick, Anne (Gribbin), Rosemary (O’Sullivan) and Seamus, son of the late Patrick and Sarah and dear brother of the late Deirdre Diamond and Paddy Madden. Funeral from his home, 10 Ballydermott Lane on Friday, 3rd June at 9.15am (via Oldtown Road) for 10.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Mary Bellaghy, via webcam at Webcam – Bellaghy-Ballyscullion Parish (bellaghyparish.com) interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. The Rosary and prayers will be recited from Church of St. Mary Bellaghy on Wednesday and Thursday evening at 7.30pm and can be viewed via the parish webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, daughters in law Donna, Joanne, sons in law Roger, Noel, grandchildren Sarah, Anna, Kate, James, Sarah, Seamus, Daire, Fionn, Cian, Emmet and Rory. Seamus’ wake will commence today (Thursday) from 2.00pm, family and friends welcome. Family time from 9.00pm. House private on morning of funeral.

SAVILLE (nee Moore), June - 30th May 2022 - beloved wife of Brian, Drumgesh Gardens, Caw, loving mother of Paul, Kim and Janet, devoted granny of Ryan, Leha, Danielle, Amy, Dean and Jade, great-granny of Phoebe-Jade, Rosie and Ralph and dear sister of Yvonne, Ken and the late Corney, Hazel, Dawn and Ivor. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, on Friday evening from 4.00pm - 6.00pm. June's funeral service will take place in All Saint’s Church, Clooney, on Saturday at 10.30am. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. The Lord is my shepherd.