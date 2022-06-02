Search

02 Jun 2022

Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 2nd June, 2022

Obituaries

Death Notices for Donegal for Sunday, October 21

Reporter:

Derry Now

02 Jun 2022 7:00 AM

GLACKIN (nee Baker), Patricia - 30th May 2022 - beloved wife of Adrian, 36 Beechwood Avenue, loving mammy of Danielle, cherished daughter of Agnes and the late Gerry, dear sister of Mary, Fr. Patrick, Geraldine, Jo, Grainne and the late Gerard and a much loved aunt. Funeral from her home on Friday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Northland Centre, Shepherd's Way Complex, Dungiven Road, Derry, BT47 5GW. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. St Pio intercede for her.

KEARNEY (nee Heffron), Margaret (Bellaghy) - 1st June 2022 - beloved wife of the late Willie and loving mother of Bernadette (McKay), Roddy, Roisin (Stewart), Mairead and Veronica (died in infancy), mother in law of Catherine, Donal and the late Johnny, devoted granny to Rory, Enda, Bronagh, Sean, Niamh, Joseph, Orla, Eimear and Aine. Funeral from her home 36 Killyberry Road on Friday at 1.15pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in Church of St. Mary, Bellaghy, via webcam at Webcam – Bellaghy-Ballyscullion Parish (bellaghyparish.com) interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. The Rosary and prayers will be recited from Church of St. Mary Bellaghy on Wednesday and Thursday evening at 7.30pm and can be viewed via the parish webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by her loving family. Family time only from 10.00pm to 11.00am and on morning of funeral.

KEARNEY, Seamus (Bellaghy) - 1st June 2022 - beloved husband of the late Rosemary and loving father of Patrick, Anne (Gribbin), Rosemary (O’Sullivan) and Seamus, son of the late Patrick and Sarah and dear brother of the late Deirdre Diamond and Paddy Madden. Funeral from his home, 10 Ballydermott Lane on Friday, 3rd June at 9.15am (via Oldtown Road) for 10.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Mary Bellaghy, via webcam at Webcam – Bellaghy-Ballyscullion Parish (bellaghyparish.com) interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. The Rosary and prayers will be recited from Church of St. Mary Bellaghy on Wednesday and Thursday evening at 7.30pm and can be viewed via the parish webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, daughters in law Donna, Joanne, sons in law Roger, Noel, grandchildren Sarah, Anna, Kate, James, Sarah, Seamus, Daire, Fionn, Cian, Emmet and Rory. Seamus’ wake will commence today (Thursday) from 2.00pm, family and friends welcome. Family time from 9.00pm. House private on morning of funeral.

SAVILLE (nee Moore), June - 30th May 2022 - beloved wife of Brian, Drumgesh Gardens, Caw, loving mother of Paul, Kim and Janet, devoted granny of Ryan, Leha, Danielle, Amy, Dean and Jade, great-granny of Phoebe-Jade, Rosie and Ralph and dear sister of Yvonne, Ken and the late Corney, Hazel, Dawn and Ivor. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, on Friday evening from 4.00pm - 6.00pm. June's funeral service will take place in All Saint’s Church, Clooney, on Saturday at 10.30am. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. The Lord is my shepherd.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media