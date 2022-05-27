Derry Death Notices - Friday, 27th May, 2022

BRENNAN, Paul - 24th May 2022 - (suddenly) late of 7 Sprackburn Drive, Letterkenny, predeceased by his father Michael, sadly missed by his mum Bernie, sister Michelle, brother Barry, grandfather James, brothers-in-law, nephew and nieces. Fondly remembered by extended family members and a wide circle of friends. His remains are reposing at his mother's residence High Road, Letterkenny. Funeral from there today (Friday) for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St Eunan's Cathedral followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan. Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Rainbow Project, Derry care of any family member.

GLASGOW, James Edgar (Eddie Paddy) - 26th May 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at Cornfield Care Centre, in his 96th year, husband of the late Marion, dear father of Margaret, Josephine and the late Norman and a much loved gandpa and great grandpa, brother of Rowley, Myrtle (Glendinning) and the late George and Mitchell. Funeral service in Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church on Monday at 2.00pm. Followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady.

MONTGOMERY, Eileen Particia - 19th May 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at home in Dingwall, much loved daughter of the late William and Eileen, loving sister of Kay, Gillian, Carolyn, William also a dear aunt. Private family service will be held in Browns Funeral Home on Saturday at 11.00am followed by burial in Christ Church Limavady. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

McGILLOWAY, James Paul (Bimbo) - 25th May 2022 - (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of 199 Sperrin Park. Dearly beloved partner of Marina, a loving father of Jason, Ross, Paul and Nicola, a much loved brother of Tom, Brian, Michael, Gary, Linda Amanda, Kim and the late Derek, Ken and Kate, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, 28th May at 1.00pm at his late home followed by burial in Ardmore Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if wished in lieu made payable to Belfast Health & Social Care Trust, Amputee Rehabilitation Centre, Musgrave Park Hospital, Stockman’s Lane, Belfast, BT9 7JB. Paul will be sadly missed by his entire family circle and friends.