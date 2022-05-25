Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 25th May, 2022

DONAGHEY (nee Curley), Florence - 23rd May 2022 - passed away at the Foyle Hospice, late of 13 Coneyville, Derry, formerly Dundalk and retired District Nurse Buncrana. Beloved wife of Jackie, much loved mother of Jacqueline, dear mother-in-law of Seamus Doherty and loving sister of Lasairina Bondonno, England, Oilive Aggarwal, Canada and Francis Curley, Dundalk. Predeceased by her brothers Gerry Curley and Majella Curley and her sister Ann McAteer. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, son-in-law, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, her extended family, friends and neighbours. Florence's remains will be reposing at her home. Removal Thursday morning at 8.45am to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by interment in St Mary's Cemetery, Cockhill. Requiem Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/buncrana. Family time please from 9.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, to the Foyle Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

EATON, Geraldine (nee Walsh) - 23rd May 2022 - (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of The Marlay Nursing Home, late of Templeogue D6W and formerly of Dundalk and Derry. Predeceased by her devoted husband Eddie, Geraldine will be forever loved and sadly missed by her daughter Maura, sons Eamonn, Colm, Kieran and Gerard, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters- and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing today (Wednesday) at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Templeogue Village, from 4.00pm until 6.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.00am in Terenure College Chapel, with burial thereafter in Kilternan Cemetery Park.

KERR, John Henry - 23rd May 2022 - (peacefully) passed away, late of Killane Road, Limavdy. Much loved husband of the late Doris, a devoted and loving father of Lesley, Gordon, Wendy, Stewart and the late Joan, father-in-law of Ross, Kat, Jack and Anita, a cherished and respected grandfather and great-grandfather. Family home is strictly private. Funeral service in Drumachose Presbyterian Church on Friday, 27th May 2022 at 2.00pm followed by interment in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Foyle Hospice or Salvation Army and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors,

21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle and friends. In celebration and remembrance of John's lifetime adventure and long standing contribution to the Limavady community, a procession will ensue on Thursday evening. Cars will proceed along Killane Road to pause at his family residence of 72 years at 4.40pm and thereafter around Limavady square to pause at "Kerr's Corner" at 5.00pm.