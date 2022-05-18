Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 18th May, 2022

DEVINE (nee John), Pamela - 16th May 2022 - (peacefully) at home, beloved wife of the late Desmond, loving mother of Jill and Paula, devoted grandmother of Dara, Megan, Callum and James and dear mother-in-law of Padraig and Colin. Funeral from her home, 5 Mount Pleasant, on Wednesday at 10.40am for 11o'clock funeral service in St. Peter’s Church, Culmore Road. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE.

DOHERTY, Kevin - 16th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 11 Coolnasallagh Road, Dungiven, Co Derry, beloved husband of Teresa and loving father of Annmarie, dear son of the late James and Eileen R.I.P and dear brother of Michael , Nicky, Johnnie, Mary, Phylis and the late Charlie, James and Eileen R.I.P. Also regretted deeply by the wider family circle. Reposing at his late residence. Family time please from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Funeral on Thursday, 19th May, leaving his late home at 10.15 am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick’s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards on the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed via http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for hiim.

HOLMES, David Matthew - 16th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family in his 73rd year, dearly beloved partner of Sharon, much loved dad of David and the late Laura, and their loving mum Valery, dearest father-in-law of Natalie, adored granda of Alex and Olly, dearest brother of Elizabeth and Bill. Funeral leaving his son David's home 58, Petrie Place, Limavady on Thursday, 19th May, at 1.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in St Canice's Parish Church, Eglinton at 2.00pm burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Nurses, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

LYTTLE, Kevin - 6 Upper Killea Road, Derry and formerly Hamilton Street, Derry. Devoted husband to Mary (nee Doherty) and much loved father of Sharon McCafferty, Sarah Jane and Hannah. Deeply mourned and will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, his brothers Eugene, Terry and Tony, his sisters Teresa Ritter , Angela O'Sullivan and Philomena, the extended Lyttle and Doherty families and many friends. Kevin's remains will be reposing at his late residence from 2.00pm this afternoon (Wednesday, 18th May). Removal on Friday afternoon at 2.00pm to St Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 3.00pm followed by interment in St Mura's Cemetery, Fahan. Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.longtowerchurch.org/webcam/. Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00am and on the day of the funeral. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

MURRAY, Elaine Marie - 17th May 2022 - (peacefully) in Altnagelvin Hospital, dearly beloved wife of Don, loving mother of Donette, Simon, Leonie, Serena, MarieClaire and Dominick, devoted grandmother to all her grandchildren. Funeral will leave her late home, 74 Glenmore Park, at 10.30am on Friday, 20th May for 11.00am Funeral Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road, followed by burial in Ardmore Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.

O’NEILL (nee Nevin), Annie (Bellaghy) - 17th May 2022 - beloved wife of the late Edward O’Neill (Culbann) and loving mother of Ann Gribbon, Philomena Loughlin, Teresa Casey, Carol, Eugene, John, Lawrence, Raymond, Nigel and the late James Edward (Ned), Rosemary Conlan and Geraldine Casey, daughter of the late James and Cassie Nevin and dear sister of Bridie Dowds, Teresa McErlean and the late Alex, Pat, Dan, Mary, Kathleen, Gerard and Philomena. Funeral from her home, 20 Culbann Road on Thursday, 19th May at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Mary Bellaghy, via webcam at Webcam – Bellaghy-Ballyscullion Parish (bellaghyparish.com) interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery, Mary Queen of Ireland pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchild, sisters, nephews, nieces and the entire family circle.

QUIGLEY (nee O’Connor), Elizabeth (Dolly) (Lissan) - 17th May 2022 - beloved wife of the late Thomas and loving mother of Joseph, Margaret (Glass), Francis, Charlie, Bridie (Kearney), Tommy, Nora and the late infant Mary, sister of the late Teresa Hegarty and the late infant Mary Bridget. Funeral from her home 21 Tullynure Road Lissan BT80 9XH on Friday, 20th May at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church Lissan, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandson Tommy Ganly, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

ROSS, John Charles - 9th May 2022 - formerly of Prehen and Ewing Street, husband of Pauline, loving father of Catherine and John, father-in-law of Paul, much loved grandfather of Florence and Evan and dear brother of Mary. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W.J. O’Brien & Son’s funeral home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, on Wednesday evening from 7.00pm to 9.00pm. A private cremation will take place at a later date. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

SIMPSON, Robert (Bert) - 17th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Annie and loving father of Roy, Joan, Alan, David, Carol and the late Austin. Dear father-in-law of Jeanette, Yvonne, Beverley, Doris and the late Samuel. A devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral leaving his home, 12 Drumgesh Gardens on Thursday, 19th May at 1.30pm for 2.00pm service in Waterside Presbyterian Church followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if wished to Waterside Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Olive Hamilton, 2 Rosswater, Derry, BT47 6YR. The family welcome everyone to meet with them in the Waterfoot hotel after the burial. The Lord is my Shepherd.

TOPPING, Freda - 17th May 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at her home, 5 Mountfield Road, Claudy. Much loved wife of the late David, loving Mother of Nicola and Margaret and devoted grandmother to Martha. House private please. For anyone wishing to pay respects to Freda the funeral service will take place on Thursday, 19th May at 1.30pm in Christ Church Limavady and will then proceed to Enagh Cemetery for burial. Family flowers only please, donations if desired and cheques payable to Pulmonary Hypertension Association and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, Unit 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady BT49 0HE. ÀqWill be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.