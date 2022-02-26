Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 26th February, 2022

DAVISON, Geordie - 24th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, 21 Station Road, Magherafelt, much loved father of Jacqueline, Paul, Robin and Mandy, loving father-in-law of John, Jane and Gillian, also a dear grandfather and great-grandfather and dearest brother of Thomas and his wife Mary. House private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home on Saturday evening (26th February) from 7.00pm - 8.30pm. Funeral service in Union Road Presbyterian Church on Sunday, 27th February at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for the Renal Unit, Antrim Area Hospital, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

KILGORE, Edward (Eddie) - 25th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (in his 80th year) dearly beloved husband of Eleanor (Ella) much loved dad of Eddie and Tanya, loving father-in-law of Julie and Steve, adored granda of Rebecca, Jordan, Lauren, Isla and Connie, great-granda of Aria and Mila, dearest brother Adelene and Joy. Funeral leaving his late home 1, Elder Crescent, Brigade on Sunday, 27th February at 1.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Ebrington Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm burial afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Ebrington Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs. Julie Faulkner, 22, Glenaden Hill, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 2LJ. House Strictly Private. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.

MEHARG, Christopher - 24th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Christopher, dearly loved Husband of Elma, 19 King William III Crescent, Maghera, devoted daddy of Aaron and his wife Jayne, Rhonda and her husband Jason and Samuel and his partner Rebecca, much adored granda of Kirsty, Amy-Rose, Annabella, Jamie, Conor and Henric, beloved son of the late Samuel and Thomasina, dearest brother of Jennifer, Rhonda, Ian, Cyril and the late Roberta, a loving son-in-law of Helen and the late Billy (Linton) and a much loved brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral from his home on Sunday, 27th February at 1.15pm, to Maghera Presbyterian Church for service at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ward C5, Antrim Area Hospital, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.