Derry Death Notice

BAKER, Mary (nee Powton) - 2nd February 2022 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, following a short illness, 42 Anderson Crescent. Loving mother of Dale, dearly loved mother-in-law of Orlagh, devoted grandmother of beloved Clodagh and Faolan. A private cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, in lieu of flowers to Foyle Hospice. Mary will be sadly missed by her entire family circle and friends.
Eileen Harkin with Cosh Bar and Restaurant staff members, Marty Robinson and James Rooney, at the unveiling of the garden bench in memory of her son, Brian 'Sparky' Harkin.
Jon McCourt: "Further delay on the essential delivery of the recommendations of the Historical Institutional Abuse Report will have a catastrophic impact on victims and survivors"
The Accessible Play Park is officially opened by Council Mayor Richard Holmes, Sally Brown and pupils and staff from Rossmar School. Photo McAuley Multimedia.
Derry Chamber President, Aidan O'Kane has responded to MLA Paul Givan's resignation as First Minister
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.