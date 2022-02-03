Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 3rd February, 2022

BOYCE, Martin Joseph - 2nd February 2022 - (suddenly) at his home in Castlebar, formerly of Limavady. Much loved husband of Helen, dear father of Caiomhe and Senan, son of William and the late Jean, brother of Valerie, Mary, Tracey, brother-in-law of Robert, William, Martin, also a dear uncle. Funeral will take place in Castlebar. Will be Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

BURKE, Bernard (Brian) - 1st February 2022 - at his home, 8 Ballinacross Meadows, Nixons Corner. Beloved husband of the late Margie (nee Doherty), loving father of Margaret and Brian, much loved grandfather of Rebecca, Mollai, Toni, Annie, Antoin, Bree, Blaithin. Father in law of Tony. Funeral from his home on Friday at 10.20am to St. Columb's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Our lady of knock pray for him.

BURNS, John - 1st February 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, 61 Coney Road, beloved husband of Kathleen, loving father of Patrick, Catherine and John, devoted grandfather to Demi, P.J, Jamie and Rose, will be sadly missed by all his friends and family circle. Funeral leaving his home on Friday at 9.20am to Sacred Heart Church Muff, for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private for family time from 9.00pm to 1.00pm. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

HASSON, Luke - 31st January 2022 - beloved husband of Mar, loving father of Sinead, Naomi, Aideen, Orla and Lucy, father-in-law of Bette, Gorka, Eoin, Paco and Wolfgang, a much loved grandfather of Mikel, Daragh, Danel, Donncha, Naomi-Mar, Luke, Isaac, Zoë and Finn and dearest brother of Paul, John, Declan and Ann. House restricted to immediate family only please. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O‘Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Thursday evening from 6.00-8.00pm. The family have opened an online Book of Remembrance at https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/VU2ojmDC for those who wish to share their stories and memories. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown, Derry at 12noon on Saturday, 5th February, 2022, followed by interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to two charities close to Luke’s heart: (i) The Maybrook Day Centre who provide Support for adults with learning disabilities(donations accepted at the funeral home); or (ii) Mary’s Meals who provide meals to disadvantaged children across the world https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/luke-hasson. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McATEER (nee Thompson), Jean - 1st February 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Hugh, loving mother of Garvin, and Orla, a much loved grandmother of Conan, Nicole, Lauren, Anna, and Alayia, great-grandmother of Brodi, Tia, and Bría, dear daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth and sister of the late Joseph and Margaret. R.I.P. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral is family and friends only. Funeral from her home, 112 Hatmore Park, Derry on Friday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St Eugene’s Cathedral followed by interment in City Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Ward 32 WHSCT Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry BT47 6SB. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

McCAULEY, Michael (Dessie) - 2nd February 2022 - at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Bridie, loving father of Michael, Terence, Des, Paul, Siobhan, Brian and Terry, much loved grandfather and great grandfather, dear brother of Derek. Funeral from his home, 40 Cashel Hill Park, Galliagh on Friday at 11.30am to St Joseph's Church Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 12.00noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time Only from 11.00pm to 11.00am. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Family flowers only. If wished donations in lieu to Northern Ireland children's Hospice care of any family member or Sean Carr, Funeral Director. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Our lady of knock pray for him.

MULGREW (nee McGuinness), Susan - 1st February 2022 - (peacefully) at Rush Hall, late of 25 Beech Road, Drumsurn, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy R.I.P., loving mother of Jim, Johnny, Peggy, Michael, Bernie and Christine, a dear grandmother, great grandmother and mother in law. Susan's remains are reposing at her late residence. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake at the family home is strictly private. Funeral from her late residence on Friday, leaving at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the St Matthew’s Drumsurn Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam https://www.dungivenparish. com/webcam/. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Dementia N.I c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors, Dungiven. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family and the wider family circle. Our Lady Of Knock pray for her.

ROBINSON (née Armstrong), Anita - 1st February 2022 - beloved wife of the late Trevor, loving mother of Sarah-Elizabeth and dear sister of Ted and the late Dympna, Joe and Brendan. House private please. Friends and family are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU, on Friday evening from 6.00-9.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Eugene’s Cathedral on Saturday at 11.00am. A private cremation will take place at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the NI Chest, Heart & Stroke Association, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

SMYTON, Alan - 31st January 2021 - (suddenly) passed away at his home, 35 Station Road, Dungiven. Dear brother of the late Bob, brother in law of Jackie, also a dear uncle. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Alan, viewing will be held in Brown's Funeral Home, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady today (Thursday) between the hours of 12noon to 4.00pm. Funeral from his late home on Tuesday at 12noon for service in Dungiven Parish Church at 1.00pm, followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. In view of the Covid 19 situation the service in the Church will be private to Family, close friends and those who supported Alan at home in recent years. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his family and his close friends.