Derry Death Notices - Friday, 14th January, 2022

CAVANAGH (nee Dalzell), Margaret - 12th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Brooklands Care Home, Northland Road, beloved wife of the late Terence, loving mother of Sharon, Alison, Kevin, Tracy, Terence and Christina, daughter of the late Jim and Eileen Dalzell, a much loved granny, great-granny and dear sister of Marie, Jim, Thomas, Esther, John, Hugh, Patricia, Siobhan and the late Norman. Funeral from her home, 32 Cashelhill Park, Galliagh on Sunday at 9.15am for 9.45am Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church Galliagh. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Please wear a mask at all times when attending the wake and funeral. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

DOHERTY (nee Curran), Marian - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 12th of January 2022, may she rest in peace. Late of 53 Elm Grove, Derry . Daughter of the late Margaret and Micky R.I.P., beloved wife of David and loving mother of Louise, Julie, Joe , Brian, Kieran and David. A much loved mother in law and grandmother of Aoibhe, John Paul, Cathal, Luke, Josh, Chloe, Brian, Callum, Fineen, Adam, Tia, Hollie and Aoibheann. Dear sister of Neil, Gerard and the late Frances, Rosaleen, Gretta , John, Michael , Columb, and Frankie R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the family home is private for family only. Funeral on Saturday 15th of January leaving her late residence at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown, interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on http://www.steelstownparish.com/ Deeply regretted by her loving family and the entire family circle. Saint Therese of Lisieux pray for her.

GILMORE (Kilrea), Robert Daniel (Bob) - 13th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Hospital, late of 9 Mullan Road, Kilrea, son of the late Robert W. and Jinny and dear brother of Billy, Lily, Albert and Ronnie. Funeral from McKiernan’s Funeral Home on Saturday at approx. 12.15pm for a Service of Thanksgiving in Moneydig Presbyterian Church at 1.00pm followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Funeral cortege will travel via Agivey Road/Mullan Road/Moneydig Road allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Due to government restrictions numbers at the service are limited to social distancing within the church. Deeply regretted by his sister, brothers, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

McCLEAN, Winston - 12th January 2022 - (peacefully) at the Macmillan Unit, Antrim Area Hospital, surrounded by his loving Family, Winston, dearly loved Husband of Rae, 44 Coolshinney Road, Magherafelt, precious and much loved father of Alistair and Audrey, a dear father-in-law of Glenda and Adrian, devoted and much adored 'Pa' of Andrew and Christopher and dearest brother of Jim, Evan, Leslie and the late Robin and Ken. House strictly private. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Tobermore Baptist Church on Saturday, January 15th 2022 at 2.00pm, followed by burial in Kilcronaghan Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support and the local Parkinson's Support Group, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

SHEARRING, Kevin - 12th January 2022 - beloved husband of Bronagh, 11 Ervey Court, Tamnaherin, loving father of Kevina and Darragh, cherished son of Anne, stepson of the late Jack and son-in-law of Patricia and the late Charlie Logue. Funeral from his home on Saturday at 9.40am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Tamnaherin. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus. The mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.