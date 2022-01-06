Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 6th January, 2022

Mark H Durkan, has criticised Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey for her decision not to introduce an improved version of the Self Isolation Grant
Cllr Shaun Harkin: "This scheme isn't fit to help even families and individuals facing hardship in Derry"
Pádraig Delargy: "We put these concerns directly to the Minister in the weeks before Christmas and called on her to produce a comprehensive plan"
