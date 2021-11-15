Search

15/11/2021

Derry Death Notices - Monday 15th November 2021

MiLLER, John Derek – 12th November 2021 - (peacefully) - at his home 11 Magheramenagh Park, Portrush, (formerly of Derry), dearly loved husband of Emma, loving father of Linda, Colin and Heather and dear brother of Norman. Service at his home tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11.30am followed by interment in Ballywillan Cemetery. House Private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for the Parkinson’s UK Northern Ireland c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine.

 

McCAULEY, Joanne - 13th November 2021 - beloved daughter of James and the late Catherine, loving sister of David, Emma and the late Paul and infants James and Mary. Funeral from her home, 71 Prehen Park, tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12noon for 12.30pm Requiem Mass in St. Columb’s Church, Chapel Road. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan cemetery. House strictly private please.  Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 50), C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB.

