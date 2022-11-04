Search

04 Nov 2022

County Derry man's handbrake turns 'not the wisest thing to do'

The defendant was handed penalty points and a fine.

County Derry man's 'handbrake turns' caught on CCTV

Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

A County Derry man was performing 'handbrake turns' in a car park in a vehicle that did not have a valid test certificate, a court has heard.

Samuel Lindsay, of Crew Road, Maghera, appeared for sentencing on charges of careless driving and having no vehicle test certificate at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The defendant had previously entered guilty pleas to the offences which occurred at around 11.10pm on December 5 2021 in Union Street car park, Magherafelt.

Former Derry GAA star appears in court charged with manslaughter

A judge has denied the defendant bail.

Police said a CCTV operative had reported a car driving in the car park while 'stopping and starting' and 'doing a turn'.

On arrival, police could not locate the defendant, but sent a letter to the vehicle's registered address and confirmed the defendant was the owner.

The defendant attended a voluntary police interview, at which he made full admissions to being the driver of the vehicle.

Defence for Lindsay said he had been doing 'handbrake turns around a corner' in the car park, but noted there were speed bumps in place, meaning the vehicle's speed would have been low.

Conditional discharge for Irish army-bound man after 'mad night'

The defendant was ordered to pay over £1,300 in compensation.

They said the defendant was a restricted driver at the time of the incident but that he had a clear record and had co-operated fully with police.

Judge Mullan endorsed the defendant's licence with five penalty points and fined him a total of £350, alongside a £15 offender's levy.

“This was not the wisest thing to do and you need to stop it,” she advised him.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media