14 Oct 2022

County Derry man wielded knife in early morning incident

Defence counsel said a period of custody might help the defendant 'dry out'.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 1:07 PM

A 25-year-old County Derry man has been told a custodial sentence may help him to 'dry out' after a series of incidents including common assault and possession of a knife.

Joe O'Kane, of no fixed abode, appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court via video link from custody in Dungannon on Wednesday.

Appearing as a result of a bench warrant for sentencing on charges of common assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, O'Kane's counsel said they shared the police's lack of confidence that he would attend court on his own accord.

The court heard that at around 8.00pm on October 17 2020, police received a report from a complainant who said he had been assaulted by the defendant.

He said O'Kane had punched him on the side of the head and on the face and the defendant was arrested some time later, denying the allegation at police interview.

During a separate incident on June 5 2021, the defendant had held a black handled kitchen knife at around 7.50am on Brown Drive Maghera.

Jail a 'chance to clear your books' judge tells County Derry man

The defendant had urinated in a police vehicle.

The defendant had held the knife by the blade and waved it around as if to throw it, before throwing it to the ground when challenged a number of times.

Defence for O'Kane said he was a 'chronic alcoholic', had often arrived at court while intoxicated and had developed a pattern of being arrested by police 'every so often'.

They said he was in a 'downward cycle' and at some point would need to receive help for his issues, but added that he 'may dry out' with a custodial sentence.

Judge Mullan sentenced O'Kane to three months' imprisonment for the common assault charge, with a further four months' imprisonment for the possession of an offensive weapon.

She ordered the defendant to serve the sentences consecutively, resulting in a total custodial sentence of seven months.

