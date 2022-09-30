Man has ear bitten off outside Derry pub

The Diamond in Derry. Pic: Google Maps
Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were injured during an incident in The Diamond in Derry during the early hours of Thursday, 29th September.
At around 12.30am, two men aged in their twenties are reported to have been assaulted by another man outside a bar in the area. One man was punched and sustained facial injuries.
The other man reports he had his ear bitten.
Sergeant O'Hara said: "We know the area was busy and urge anyone who witnessed this incident, or captured footage of what happened, to call 101, quoting reference number 51 of 29/09/22."
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
Jamie McGonigle scored two goals against St. Patrick’s Athletic during Derry City’s 4-0 win in Dublin back in April.
Terry has completed 26 marathons to raise funds for Foyle Hospice in memory of his aunts, Assumpta McDaid and Anne Barr
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.