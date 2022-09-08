Search

08 Sept 2022

Woman shouted sectarian abuse at police during County Derry arrest

The judge has ordered a pre-sentence report be carried out with the defendant.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 2:57 PM

A 34-year-old woman with an address in County Antrim called a police officer a 'Fenian b*****d' during her arrest in County Derry, a court has heard.

Christine Phillips, of Willow Park, Carrickfergus, appeared via video link at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to two charges of assault on police and one of disorderly behaviour.

The court heard police had been called to a domestic incident at Westland Drive, Magherafelt around on July 10 2022 where the complainant asked them to remove the defendant from the premises.

Phillips became verbally abusive and when asked to calm down and to stop shouting and swearing, she refused.

During her arrest, she shouted “Fuck off, Fenian b*****ds” and kicked one of the constables arresting her, before kicking out at another constable.

She then shouted further abuse, telling police she would 'trail you through every court in Northern Ireland' and calling one constable 'Fanta pants b*****d'.

The defendant continued: “I'll push you clean through that f*****g window” before referring to a constable as a 'paedophile' and a 'ballbag'.

Judge Mullan ordered a pre-sentence report be compiled on the defendant, and adjourned the case until October 19 to allow this to happen.

