Garda killer jailed at Derry Court

A man who was jailed for seven years for killing a Garda in a road traffic collision has been sentenced at Derry Magistrate's Court for what a judge described as 'an unprovoked on a wholly innocent person.'

Martin McDermott (36), with an address at Castlegrove in Raphoe, County Donegal, appeared by videolink from Castlerea Prison in the Republic and admitted an assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a man on August 29 last year.

He also admitted two assaults on police on the same date.

The court heard that police were called to a report of an incident in the Abercorn Road area of Derry at around 3.30am where a male was reportedly kicking another man on the ground.

They found McDermott trying to get back to the man on the ground and being restrained by two females.

Police had to use CS spray and handcuffed the defendant and he tried to swing at police.

When interviewed he made a 'no comment' interview.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that his client was currently serving a prison sentence in Castlerea and was not due for release until 2025.

He said McDermott had consumed 'an awful lot of alcohol' and said he had long term issues with drink and drugs.

District Judge Barney McElholm said the attack was on a man 'who happened to be walking up the street.'

He said the victim had actually lost consciousness during the attack.

He imposed a sentence of six months imprisonment.