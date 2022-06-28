Date fixed for inquest into death of County Derry LVF murder victim

Fergal McCusker was murdered in 1998 in his hometown of Maghera.
The inquest into the death of a County Derry man murdered by the LVF more than 20 years ago is set to take place in January next year.
Fergal McCusker, who was known as 'Ricky' to his friends, was shot dead in Maghera as he made his way home from a night out on January 18, 1998.
The 28 year-old was targeted in an alleyway close to the town centre just minutes after leaving his friends to go to a takeaway.
A member of Watty Graham's GAA Club, Mr McCusker had just returned from America a fortnight before his death.
No-one has ever been charged with his murder and there has never been an inquest.
However, at a pre-inquest review held on Thursday, June 23, a date was fixed for an inquest into Mr McCusker's death.
The inquest has been listed to commence on January 16, 2023, almost 25 years after Mr McCusker's death.
The inquest is expected to last six weeks.
