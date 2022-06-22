Search

22 Jun 2022

Suspended sentence for County Derry woman after 'bad blood' assault

Court gavel

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jun 2022 5:25 PM

A County Derry woman has been warned she needs to address her alcohol issues after pleading guilty to assaulting another woman in 2019.

Brenda McEldowney, with an address given in court as Six Mile Straight, Draperstown, appeared via video link for sentencing on Wednesday on a single charge of common assault.

A guilty plea had already been entered to the assault, which took place on August 22 2019, and defence for the 54-year-old outlined her background to the court.

They said McEldowney had previously ended up homeless and caught in a cycle of 'nuisance offending' culminating in a judge activating a number of suspended sentences and sending her to prison.

The custodial spell had effectively 'wiped clean' her roster of suspended sentences, one of which she would have been in breach of at the time of the incident.

Counsel warned against the imposition of probation period, saying the defendant was 'not in a place' where it would help.

They said there had been 'bad blood' between McEldowney and the injured party a long time ago.

Judge Mullan said she had tried to work with the defendant to address her issues, but told her she would be going to prison if she continued to offend.

She sentenced McEldowney to six months' imprisonment, suspended for a period of three years.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media