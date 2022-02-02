Search

04 Feb 2022

Covid-19 infection rates continue to fall in Derry

Department of Health figures also show that no Covid patients are occupying ICU beds at Altnagelvin Hospital

The council area of Derry City & Strabane District recorded the lowest Covid-19 infection rate in the North this week.

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

02 Feb 2022 3:59 PM

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Derry continues to have the lowest Covid rate in the North after Department of Health figures revealed a further drop in infected cases.

The council area of Derry City & Strabane District recorded a rate of 817 cases per 100,000 people – a drop from last week's figure of 1011.9.

Causeway Coast & Glens scored the second-lowest with a rate of 827 while Fermanagh & Omagh (991) and Mid-Ulster (1372) showed a trend that the rates are dropping faster in the west than they are in the east.

Lisburn & Castlereagh posted the highest rate in the North with 1902 cases per 100,000 people with high figures being recorded by other council areas east of Lough Neagh.

The overall average for the North as a whole is 1493 cases per 100,000 people.

With the city's post code districts, BT48 dropped from a rate of 938.1 to 753.1 cases per 100,000 people.

BT47 also saw a drop in cases as it posted a rate of 755 – a fall from last week's figure of 993.2.

There was more positive news for Derry as Department of Health figures showed that there were no Covid patients in any of Altnagelvin Hospital's ICU beds.

Ninety per cent of ICU beds were occupied by non-Covid patients with 10 per cent of beds being unoccupied.

In terms of overall bed occupancy at Altnagelvin, 7.37 per cent of beds were taken by Covid patients, 84.14 per cent by non-Covid patients, 8.5 per cent of patients were awaiting admission with the hospital running over-capacity at 1.13 per cent.

