Major road closure at A6 postponed

The Department of Infrastructure has postponed the planned temporary closure of an arterial route from Belfast to Derry scheduled for this weekend.

The planned closure of the A6 at the newly constructed roundabout in Dungiven has been postponed totally until an alternative arrangement can be agreed.

Announcing the u-turn on social media, local councillor Kathleen McGurk said,

“After representations and discussions with Dept of Infrastructure from myself and Sean McGlinchey this week, we can now confirm that the planned road closures for the weekend have been postponed.

“We will now be requesting a meeting between DfI, SWS and all stakeholders to plan a way forward that sees the community’s concerns taken into consideration to ensure these essential and welcome works can be completed.

“The A6 dualling scheme is very much welcomed by the people of Dungiven but the level of disruption must be minimised as much as possible while the works are ongoing.

“Your local representatives will continue to ensure the voices of Dungiven people are heard during this project,” said councillor McGurk

The Dungiven A6 Concerned Residents group had stated earlier today (Wednesday) that they would 'take action' to stop the works proceeding if the DFI could not reach a compromise with local residents and business owners.

The group posted an update after the announcement of the postponement, “The DFI have now suspended this weekend's work. The roads will remain opened as normal. More updates will follow when the DFI are in a position to consult and plan works to suit local residents.”

DFI have been contacted for a response.