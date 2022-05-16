Four people taken to hospital following County Derry crash - two men in 'serious' condition

The crash happened in Feeny last night.
Two men remain in a 'serious condition' in hospital following a three vehicle crash in a County Derry village last night.
Police are appealing for information following the road traffic collision in the Feeny area last night (Sunday May 15).
Sergeant Bailey said: "We received a report shortly after 9.05pm of a three road traffic collision in the Main Street area of Feeny.
“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service.
"Four people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. Two men remain in a serious condition.
"The road has since re-opened."
Sergeant Bailey continued: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed this collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1911 of 15/05/22.
“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”
