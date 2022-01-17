Main County Derry road closed due to a five vehicle road traffic collision

The Ballykelly Road, Limavady, is currently closed this morning due to a five vehicle road traffic collision.
A PSNI spokesperson said, "Diversions are in place and drivers are asked to avoid the Burnally Road.
"Large goods vehicles will be diverted via the Baranailt Road."
Delays are expected and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey.
