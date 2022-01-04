BREAKING: Man taken to hospital after being shot in County Derry town

Police are investigating a shooting incident at a house in the Finvola Park area of Dungiven tonight.
A report was received before 9pm that a man had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg after a number of shots were fired through the front door of the house.
The man has been taken to hospital for treatment.
Enquiries are at a very early stage and officers would ask anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call police in Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1545 04/01/22, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
