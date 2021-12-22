Search

22 Dec 2021

County Derry Lollipop lady spreading Christmas joy to all

Naoimi Doyle putting a smile on people's faces in Magherafelt

Reporter:

Mary K Burke

A Magherafelt lollipop lady has taken the south Derry town by storm by dressing up in a range of festive outfits in a bid to spread some Christmas cheer.

Naoimi Doyle who works as the patrol lady at Gaelscoil an tSeanchai in Magherafelt can be seen cheerily crossing the children at Fair Hill dressed in a range of costumes.

This week she carried out her duties dressed as a life-size Christmas tree, complete with baubles and twinkling lights.

Big hearted Naoimi told Derry Now how she just wanted to put a smile back onto peoples faces and spread some joy.

“I did it for Reindeer Day last week, and this week was Christmas Jumper Day so I just thought I'd dress up as a Christmas tree,” she said.

“I love doing it myself, it's such good fun.”

The caring patrol lady is as creative as she is cheery.

“I made my own costume, it took me around two hours to make, but now the pressure is on me to go all out next year and maybe take a bit longer,” she added.

Naoimi didn't have any particular motivation for dressing up, other than just to brighten up people's day.

“I just do it to put a smile on people's face. I love seeing the children all smiles when they arrive, and it's just great to see so many people drive past and wave or smile, it just makes people feel good.”

Local woman Deirdre Grimes said she believed Naoimi deserved some recognition for the work she puts in.

“The weans all love seeing Naoimi every day, she is just so good,” she said.

“She is so friendly to all the parents and families and puts a smile on everyone's face every day, the children get so excited.

“At Easter Naoimi dressed as the Easter Bunny and the children were all talking about it, and now Christmas and she just does this all at her own expense, just to make people smile,” said Deirdre.

“It creates a happy feeling for everyone, children and adults and it's not only the children at the Gaelscoil, it's children from all the schools who come across this way on their way to and from school, and you know it's adults as well.

“Naoimi is such a quiet girl too, she doesn't want any recognition from anyone, she is just doing it to make people feel good and I think that is brilliant” added Deirdre.

