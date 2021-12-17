County Derry pupil designs Deputy First Minister's official Christmas card

Deputy First Minister, Michelle O'Neill this week visited St. Mary's Primary School in Greenlough to congratulate their P7 student, Tilly Luiten who was the winner of the design a Christmas card competition set down by Mrs. O'Neill's department.

The winning design was chosen by the minister as her card of choice for the Christmas 2021 season and will be sent out as her official card.

The theme for the design a card competition was “What does Christmas mean” and Tilly's design incorporates the elements that she felt best depicted her ideal Christmas.

Tilly spoke to the County Derry Post saying: “I designed the background to be nice and simple and then within the design I just had things that I like to do with my family at Christmas.”

Tilly's design depicted a settee, cups of tea and hot chocolate, an open fire, hearts, a snowman, kindness, giving and a manger showing the baby Jesus. Tilly chose these items to be included in her design because they are her favourite things to do over the holiday period.

“I like being cosy at the fire, and watching movies and giving gifts and being at home, and these are all what Christmas means to me,” said Tilly.

Speaking of her delight when she learned that her design was the winning design Tilly added: “I was very surprised when my daddy told me I had won, and I am very happy.

“I am proud to know that Michelle O'Neill will be posting this card out to people. I love art, and I love to paint so I'm very proud of this.”

Tilly was also delighted because she knows she is also bringing some joy to the rest of her primary seven class at St. Mary's Greenlough.

“My class mates are very happy, we are hoping to get a visit to Stormont as a class and we will have a party in our classroom to celebrate,” said the P7 pupil.

Minister O'Neill was glad to be able to visit the children at St. Mary's saying: “I wish to thank all the girls and boys in primary seven at St Mary's for taking part.

“I had a tough choice to make as they were all fantastic, I opted for Tilly’s drawing as it captured all of what Christmas is about. Her design was very thoughtful and put a smile on my face,” said Minister O'Neill.

“Thank you to Tilly, and I am delighted that I will send out my Christmas cards to family and colleagues with Tilly's design on the front cover,” added Ms. O'Neill.