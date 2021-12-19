Pupils from St. Canice's Feeny chosen as Children in Crossfire ambassadors

Pupils from St. Canice's Primary School in Feeny were treated to a question and answer session with Richard Moore of Children in Crossfire this week.

Richard chose to visit St. Canice's personally to accept a cheque for Children in Crossfire, and to announce the names of four of the pupils from the school who have been selected as ambassadors for his charity.

The four selected students were Caitlin McBrearty, Ben McCullough, Dylan McLaughlin and Olivia Simpson. The children were selected by Children in Crossfire for their initiative in getting their school friends to join in with the Saoirse Monica Jackson Challenge 25 which is a fundraising initiatve led by Children in Crossfire to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Speaking to the County Derry Post, St. Canice's pupil Dylan McLaughlin said: “Our class decided to go for the challenge, we did running and star jumps and it was good fun.”

Ben McCullough enjoyed being outside and his favourite part was the running element, while Caitlin said she enjoyed the running and being outside.

“We did it over different days and we had to do 25 of some different things, like star jumps or widths of the playground and it was good,” said Caitlin.

Olivia Simpson explained how they managed to fit the challenge into their normal school routine.

“We did the challenge usually after our break and over the two weeks we did something every day and I liked doing it. I wasn't too tired doing it,” she smiled.

Speaking to the children at an assembly Richard Moore told the children how thankful everyone was at Children in Crossfire for the fundraising carried out by the pupils;

“We came out today to thank all the boys and girls and their teachers for doing the Challenge 25. We especially want to thank the four ambassadors at the school for promoting the idea,” said Mr. Moore.

Richard explained to the assembled pupils how the work of the Children in Crossfire helps children from impoverished or war torn areas across the world, and how vital the fundraising of the children in St. Canice's is to those who benefit from the support of the charity.

Staff and pupils then presented the Derry-based charity with a cheque for £1,776 raised by the pupils and their families.