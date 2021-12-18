Prestigious innovation award for County Derry business

A Magherafelt based electronics company has won a prestigious business accolade at a UK wide ceremony held in Wembley Stadium, London.

Marquee Electronics secured the business innovation award at the National SME awards in attendance with over 100 other companies.

Located in Magherafelt, Marquee Electronics is an electronics design and consultancy company providing electronic designs specialising in new product development of consumer devices.

The company provides hardware, software and mechanical solutions to clients across various sectors such as IoT, medical, automotive and industrial. Marquee's client base ranges from start-up companies with a concept idea, right up to large established businesses requiring a redesign of an existing product.

Managing Director of Marquee Electronics, Mark McKee attended the London ceremony to collect the award.

“Innovation is core to the service we provide to our clients so to gain an award in the field at a UK level is incredible,” he said.

“This underlines the hard work that all of the team has put into the company over the past year, and we look forward to delivering our award winning service to our clients in the future.

“We work extensively throughout the north and south of Ireland so this achievement could potentially create opportunities within the rest of the UK as we continue to grow,” said Mr. McKee.