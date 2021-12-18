Search

18 Dec 2021

Prestigious innovation award for County Derry business

Prestigious innovation award for County Derry business

Managing Director of Marquee Electronics, Mark McKee accepted an award for Innovation at a ceremony in London

Reporter:

Mary K Burke

A Magherafelt based electronics company has won a prestigious business accolade at a UK wide ceremony held in Wembley Stadium, London.

Marquee Electronics secured the business innovation award at the National SME awards in attendance with over 100 other companies.

Located in Magherafelt, Marquee Electronics is an electronics design and consultancy company providing electronic designs specialising in new product development of consumer devices.

The company provides hardware, software and mechanical solutions to clients across various sectors such as IoT, medical, automotive and industrial. Marquee's client base ranges from start-up companies with a concept idea, right up to large established businesses requiring a redesign of an existing product.

Managing Director of Marquee Electronics, Mark McKee attended the London ceremony to collect the award.

“Innovation is core to the service we provide to our clients so to gain an award in the field at a UK level is incredible,” he said.

“This underlines the hard work that all of the team has put into the company over the past year, and we look forward to delivering our award winning service to our clients in the future.

“We work extensively throughout the north and south of Ireland so this achievement could potentially create opportunities within the rest of the UK as we continue to grow,” said Mr. McKee.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media