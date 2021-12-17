Derry schools make Sunday Times Top 10 list

Rainey Endowed School, Magherafelt has been listed in the Sunday Times Parent Power list of highest achieving schools for the UK.

The list ranks the schools by their examination results from 2017-19. As well as assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, the list enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally.

There were two Derry Schools in the top ten listed state secondary schools for the North - Lumen Christi College in Derry was ranked number one in the region whilst Rainey Endowed School, Magherafelt was listed as seventh for Northern Ireland.

The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the average percentage of examination entries in the three years, 2017-19, gaining A* to B grades at A-level (which is given a double weighting) and the average percentage of entries returning 9-7 or A* and A grades at GCSE. Rainey Endowed School ranked 79.1% A-level A*-B, 61.7% GCSE A*/A

Principal of Rainey Endowed Neil McClements spoke of his delight at the school's recognition.

“Obviously I am once again thrilled that the Sunday Times is recognising The Rainey for what a great school it is. This is a great accolade for everyone involved – staff, pupils, parents and the wider Rainey community.

“As I said when we were awarded the Secondary School of the Decade there is much more to a school than the bricks (in our case 300 year old bricks!) and mortar, this has been recognised by the Sunday Times,” said Mr. McClements.

“We aim to fulfil the potential of each and every pupil both inside and outside the classroom. As with our building project in Uganda we recognise the importance of solid educational foundations for later life. Today the Rainey, which opened its doors in 1713, continues to be a place where young people from a wide range of backgrounds meet, grow up and learn together,” said the principal.

“The Rainey aims to broaden pupils’ perception and understanding of the wider world. Ensuring our pupils become global citizens in the 21st century Rainey, where education is about developing pupils morally, socially, spiritually, physically and academically. Academic excellence is one of the hallmarks of the Rainey, but it is not the “defining feature”.

"We believe in a blend of pastoral and academic learning.

"We understand where our pupils need help. We have outstanding parents and governors who ably support us and staff who are dedicated to getting the best from and for each individual pupil. ETI have highlighted our pupils as “confident and well-rounded” and highlighted the “excellent” relationships between pupils and staff and the extensive range of extracurricular and enrichment programmes.”

Mr. McClements concluded; “I am honoured and privileged to be the Principal of this great school which constantly looks to the future and the future education of pupils in Magherafelt, Uganda or China.”