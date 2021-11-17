Road safety awareness event to be held in Ballinascreen

Locals are being encouraged to support a road safety event which will be held in Ballinascreen this weekend.

As part of Road Safety Week, which runs all this week (November 15-21), a road safety awareness event will be held in Ballinascreen GAC on Saturday, November 20.

Running from 1pm to 4pm, the afternoon will see a number of guest speakers from NI Air Ambulance, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and NI Sports Medics, talk about important safety issues.

A traffic simulation collision will also be shown on the day.

The event has been organised in conjunction with Hibernian Medical Services and NI Sports Medics.

Martin Corey from Hibernian Medical Services said: “Road Safety Week is the UK's biggest road safety event. Every year, millions of people around the UK get involved to take action for safer roads.

“Road Safety Week has inspired me, through organisations and community I care about, to take action on road safety and shout out for our right to make safe and healthy journeys every day.

“It also provides a great opportunity for anyone working in road safety to showcase their heroic work in saving lives.”

Martin continued: “Over the years we have seen our community devastated by road traffic collisions. The theme of Road Safety Week 2021 is 'Road Safety Heroes', celebrating the heroic work of road safety professionals, and explaining how we can all play a part in making journeys safer for everyone.”

Martin added that he hoped the event would also act as a tribute to the late Hugh McWilliams, who he described as 'a hero in Ballinascreen GAC'.

Encouraging people to show their support on Saturday, he said: “Come along and celebrate the work of professionals who reduce casualties and care for people affected by crashes.”