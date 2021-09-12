Police say Dungiven pipe bomb was a viable device

A pipe bomb which was found in a Dungiven housing estate was a viable device, police have said.

It is understood the pipe bomb type device was found on top of a car in the Ard na Smoll area of the town this morning (September 12).

A number of residents were evacuated from their homes and taken to Dungiven Sports Centre.

They have since returned to their homes.

Police are now appealing for information in relation to the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Officers received a report that a suspicious object had been discovered outside a property in the area at around 10.45am on Sunday morning.

"Police and ATO attended the scene, closing the street and evacuating nearby residents, whilst the object was examined.

"The object has been declared a viable pipe bomb type device and removed for further forensic tests. All residents have now been allowed to return to their homes."

Inspector Stephen McCafferty said: “Leaving viable explosive devices in a residential area is a completely reckless act and shows no regard for the lives of people in this area.

"I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Ard na Smoll area, or anyone with any information which can assist us with our enquiries to contact police in Limavady on 101 quoting reference number 865 12/09/21.

"You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”