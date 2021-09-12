Search

12/09/2021

Police say Dungiven pipe bomb was a viable device

Police say Dungiven pipe bomb was a viable device

Police pictured at the scene earlier today.

Reporter:

Reporter

A pipe bomb which was found in a Dungiven housing estate was a viable device, police have said.

It is understood the pipe bomb type device was found on top of a car in the Ard na Smoll area of the town this morning (September 12).

A number of residents were evacuated from their homes and taken to Dungiven Sports Centre.

They have since returned to their homes.

Police are now appealing for information in relation to the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Officers received a report that a suspicious object had been discovered outside a property in the area at around 10.45am on Sunday morning.

"Police and ATO attended the scene, closing the street and evacuating nearby residents, whilst the object was examined.

"The object has been declared a viable pipe bomb type device and removed for further forensic tests. All residents have now been allowed to return to their homes."

Inspector Stephen McCafferty said: “Leaving viable explosive devices in a residential area is a completely reckless act and shows no regard for the lives of people in this area.

"I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Ard na Smoll area, or anyone with any information which can assist us with our enquiries to contact police in Limavady on 101 quoting reference number 865 12/09/21.

"You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media