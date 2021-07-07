Mid Ulster councillor resigns from cross-border trade body

The DUP councillor cited 'ongoing disruption' from the NI Protocol as a reason.

Mid Ulster councillor resigns from cross-border trade body

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

A local councillor has stepped away from her role with a cross-border trade group, citing 'ongoing disruption due to the NI Protocol' as her reason for doing so.

Cllr Kim Ashton, of the DUP, has resigned her position as a member of InterTradeIreland, the cross-border trade and business development body joint-funded by the NI Executive and the Irish government.

Board members receive an annual wage of approximately £5,500, but Ms Ashton has asked the body not to provide remuneration in her absence.

"As an elected representative of the DUP, my position was conflicted due to the ongoing disruption caused by the NI Protocol," she told Belfast Live.

"I have not been in attendance at any meetings since January 2021 and did instruct InterTradeIreland to stop all remuneration with immediate effect from February 2021.

"As I have not been in a position to attend the board, it was wrong of me to continue to hold onto this position and therefore I took the decision to step down and allow the party leader to make a new nomination."

Cllr Ashton served as Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council in 2017 and was appointed a Special Adviser to the Executive Office in February 2020, before stepping down in May 2020 to take up a role in the private sector.

Broadband funding clawback should plug Project Stratum gaps, says councillor

Mid Ulster District Council discussed the issue last week.

Broadband funding clawback should plug Project Stratum gaps, says councillor

Mid Ulster District Council discussed the issue last week.

Council agree workshop to iron out centenary events

A Sinn Féin councillor described the original paper as 'extremely vague'.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie