Mid Ulster councillor resigns from cross-border trade body

A local councillor has stepped away from her role with a cross-border trade group, citing 'ongoing disruption due to the NI Protocol' as her reason for doing so.

Cllr Kim Ashton, of the DUP, has resigned her position as a member of InterTradeIreland, the cross-border trade and business development body joint-funded by the NI Executive and the Irish government.

Board members receive an annual wage of approximately £5,500, but Ms Ashton has asked the body not to provide remuneration in her absence.

"As an elected representative of the DUP, my position was conflicted due to the ongoing disruption caused by the NI Protocol," she told Belfast Live.

"I have not been in attendance at any meetings since January 2021 and did instruct InterTradeIreland to stop all remuneration with immediate effect from February 2021.

"As I have not been in a position to attend the board, it was wrong of me to continue to hold onto this position and therefore I took the decision to step down and allow the party leader to make a new nomination."

Cllr Ashton served as Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council in 2017 and was appointed a Special Adviser to the Executive Office in February 2020, before stepping down in May 2020 to take up a role in the private sector.