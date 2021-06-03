Neill takes the honours at Wood Road

Carn Wheelers held a club race last Thursday night, with their own Curtis Neill finishing ahead of Philip McGuigan (Dunloy) and Michael Bothwell of Spires to take the top spot on the podium.

1st Curtis Neill (Carn Wheelers)

2nd Philip McGuigan (Dunloy)

3rd Michael Bothwell (Spires)

4th Connor Mallon (Spires)

5th Paddy Heaney (Carn Wheelers)

6th Neil Higgins (Dunloy)

7th Padraig McKaigue (Carn Wheelers)

8th Nigel Davidson (Spires)

9th Olly Collins (Termoneeney)

10th Michael Gormley (Carn Wheelers)

Many thanks to all the riders who took part in Thursday evening’s race and special thanks to drivers and all our marshals for keeping the cyclists safe.

BANN VALLEY TT

Congratulations to Carn Wheeler Michael Scullion on his victory at last Tuesday night’s Bann Valley TT. Well done to Barry Russell and Curtis Neill on their third and fourth place finishes at the same event and Katie Neill for finishing seventh.

DUNLOY GP

Congratulations to Declan McKenna who came seventh and Michael Gormley who came eight in A4 race at Dunloy on Sunday.