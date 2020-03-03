Limavady's New-look Lidl brings 10 new jobs to town

Limavady's new-look Lidl store has officially opened its doors with the creation of 10 new jobs.



The town centre supermarket was officially opened last Thursday by pupils from nearby Rossmar School who were joined by Lidl’s Autism Assistance Dog Kyra.



The ambitious construction project saw the older Lidl store demolished and replaced in a project that began last year.



The state-of-the-art building now incorporates a range of sustainability features including an ISO 50001 certified Energy Management System, two electric vehicle charger spaces and a solar panel system.



The spacious and modern development has boosted employment in the area, taking Lidl's Limavady staff count from 18 to 28 employees.



Rossmar School pupils who cut the ribbon, were the official guests of honour with Lidl’s very own Autism Assistance Dog, Kyra on hand to greet customers and raise awareness of the store’s weekly Autism Aware Quiet Evenings, offering customers a calmer shopping environment every Tuesday evening from 6pm – 8pm.

The store was opened by pupils from nearby Rossmar School, who were joined by Lidl’s very own Autism Assistance dog, Kyra. Pictured (L-R) are Niall Harrigan, Store Manager Lidl Limavady and Kyra, with her trainer Helen McLaughlin.



A welcome feature of this modern new build is an expanded bakery section, welcoming shoppers daily with the smell of freshly baked breads and pastries, one of Lidl’s most popular ranges.



A' Lidl to Go' coffee machine is also available giving customers the option of a wallet friendly hot beverage for only £1.



The new building is bright and airy with a spacious interior layout, high ceilings and wide aisles creating a comfortable shopping experience for customers, when compared to the previous store. 79 convenient car park spaces are provided on site, including reserved spaces for families and disabled shoppers.



The new store is built with sustainability in mind and incorporates a range of environmentally friendly features including an ISO 50001 certified Energy Management System and two electric vehicle charger spaces, enabling customers to charge their electric vehicles for free whilst they shop. Plans are also in place to install a solar panel system over the coming months.



Lidl Northern Ireland continues to lead the way in the area of sustainability through its responsible sourcing from over 50 local suppliers and its protection of the environment through decreased climate impact and continuous improvements in resource efficiency. All of this is achieved whilst maintaining the lowest prices in the market, to ensure Lidl remains the cheapest place to shop.



Speaking at the official opening, Limavady store manager Niall Harrigan said: “We’ve been a steady presence in Limavady since we first opened back in 2000.



"This investment by Lidl has been welcomed warmly by the community and we have had many excited customers eagerly enquiring about the new building over the past few months, so we are thrilled to finally be opening the doors to our new home."



He added: "On behalf of the team I want to thank our loyal customers for their patience during the construction works – I know they will agree that it was worth it! One thing that has not changed though is that customers are guaranteed the same great Lidl value.



"The combination of our selected product range, at unbeatable prices, along with our weekly promotional offerings continues to proudly serve the locality.



"We are thrilled to be able to give our loyal customers in Limavady this amazing new shopping experience and look forward to even more success in the coming years.”



For further information on Lidl Northern Ireland, products, opening hours and career opportunities please visit www.lidl-ni.co.uk