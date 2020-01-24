Husband and wife duo get on dancing shoes for charity

Contact
Well known NI Volac representative Alistair Sampson and his wife Lorraine. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Well known NI Volac representative Alistair Sampson and his wife Lorraine are running a charity dance in Castledawson.
The event, organised with the help of family and friends, will take place on Friday, January 31 in the village's Christ Church Parish Hall.
The night, which will run from 9pm until 12.30am, will be for dancing feet of all ages and abilities with music by Michael Mawhinney.
Entrance costs £7 and is payable at the door with proceeds going to Charis Integrated Cancer Care charity.
Alistair explained: “ Last year I faced a health challenge, but with the support of medical professionals, family, work colleagues and friends have with God's grace made great progress.
“Now to repay some of the support received we are promoting a fun night out raising funds for Charis Cancer Care.”
Based at Lough Fea near Cookstown, Charis provides support to both cancer patients and their families.
It was recently presented with the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service. Charis works in conjunction with clinical treatments to give patients access to a range of free services including financial and nutritional advice,counselling, aromatherapy and massage.
For further information on the event contact Alistair Sampson tel: 07860 626 442
Those unable to attend can donate directly to the organisers or at the Just Giving page www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/ alistair-sampson
