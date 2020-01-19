Contact

NI top spots for St Colm's pupils

St Colm’s High School in Draperstown has achieved three top positions in Northern Ireland in the 2019 'A' Level and GCSE Occupational Studies examinations.

Pupils Nicole Donnelly and Katie McAuley ( centre) achieved second and third places resepctively in A Level Health and Social Care. Also in picture is Mrs Maguire, Miss Kearney and Miss Sheilds.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Two pupils achieved second and third places out of all 'A' Level Health and Social Care students in Northern Ireland.
They were Nicole Donnelly (second place) and Katie McAuley (third).

Francis Flanagan achieved 'Learner of the Year' in GCSE Design and Creativity, which he studied through collaboration with the Northern Regional College, Ballymena campus.

He was presented with his award at the CEA Celebration Ceremony at the Titanic Centre in Belfast on Tuesday, December 17.
Francis is currently pursuing a career in hairdressing in the Battisti salons in Cookstown and Belfast.

Principal Roisin McKenna praised the excellent work and commitment shown by staff at St Colm’s High School and the Northern Regional College.

"These top places are a clear demonstration of the high quality teaching and learning coupled with the determination to strive for excellence from pupils and the unstinting support from parents."

