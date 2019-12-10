Man accused over Garvagh 'claw hammer' burglary is bailed

Contact
Coleraine Magistrates Court
A man accused of using a claw hammer as a weapon during a burglary at business premises in Garvagh when a handbag was stolen has been released on bail.
Kevin Doherty (28), with an address listed as Lodge Road in Coleraine, is charged in relation to March this year.
He is also accused of burglary with intent to steal at a dwelling at Lyttlesdale in Garvagh and stealing a Jaguar car key.
The defendant appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on December 2 via video link from Magilligan Prison.
The court heard the defendant had been on remand in custody in relation to the charges since March.
A co-accused is also on bail.
Doherty was released on £750 bail to reside at an address approved by police and he is to have no contact with his co-accused or anyone related to the case.
He is excluded from Garvagh; is banned from drinking alcohol and he has to report to police three times a week.
The case was adjourned to December 16.
