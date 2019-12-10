Students create calender to raise cash for local charities

Contact
Student Jack Mowbray, Curriculum Manager, Susan Cassidy, Course Coordinato, Grainne McCollum, and Caomhim McCloskey. Pic: Martin McKeown
Students in Co Derry have come together to create a special calender to raise cash for two local charities.
Barbering, Hairdressing and Beauty students from North West Regional College (NWRC) have teamed up to create a special calendar for raise funds for local charities Foyle Search and Rescue and Foyle Hospice.
The 2020 Barbering Calendar features students from NWRC in a variety of locations and campuses.
All of the calendar’s stars are students of the college, and the styles of each model have been created by the Level 3 Barbering students, with Makeup from the Level 2 Beauty Therapy classes.
As part of the college’s focus on Project Based Learning, the students also designed the logo used on the calendar, which has also been transferred the Barbering T-shirts worn as uniforms by students in the college.
Susan Cassidy, Curriculum Manager for Hair and Beauty at NWRC said: “I’d like to thank Grainne McCollum, Course Coordinator for the Level 2 and 3 full time and part time Barbering, who has put so much work into creating this calendar.
“Grainne has spearheaded the campaign from start to finish and created a fantastic product
showcasing the hard work that is continually taking place in the Barbering, Hair and Beauty salons across North West Regional College.
“It will also help raise funds for the college’s nominated charities Foyle Search and Rescue and Foyle Hospice.
“This is our department’s first ever calendar and we are delighted to have this product now to shine the spotlight on the work of our hairdressers and barbers as we link with employers, a vital part of our work at the college as we continue to develop the employability skills of students.”
The calendar, which priced at £5 is available from the Hairdressing Salons at Strand Road Campus (Foyle Building, Level 6), and various Barber shops across the North West.
