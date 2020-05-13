Councillor praises youth response to pandemic

A Mid Ulster councillor has praised the ‘flexibility and resilience’ of County Derry’s youth and warned against complacency as the fight against Covid-19 continues.

Cllr Brian McGuigan said there was a huge amount of good work going on in the wake of the pandemic and that people were dealing with it well.

“Their world has turned upside down,” said the Carntogher Sinn Féin councillor.

“The personal sacrifice that our family structure has endured is perhaps the greatest in that our children are not able to be with some family members, not able to participate in sport and activities or socialise with their friends.

“Despite being anxious and concerned they have shown tremendous resilience and have responded to the challenges of the lockdown restrictions.

“Adapting to a new structure of life has not been easy and I encourage everyone to praise our youth and commend them for adhering to the guidelines.”

Cllr McGuigan warned against allowing complacency to creep in as the lockdown period rumbles on into its eighth week.

He said: “As a community, we need to be conscious that we don’t harm progress by becoming complacent about the rules.

“The energy and willingness from all the young people participating in community initiatives such as the townland clean-ups must be congratulated.

“The level of youth participating and adhering to the guidelines as they tirelessly help support others has not gone unnoticed.

“Continue to follow the guidelines, keep up the good work and stay safe.”