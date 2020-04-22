CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Magherafelt company recruiting further new staff

A Magherafelt company have announced they are recruiting a further wave of staff to increase production of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for frontline healthcare staff.

Over 200 jobs on the production line at Bloc Blinds were advertised by recruitment agency Riada Resourcing today as the company look to scale up their operation following a recent partnership with global packaging company Huhtamaki.

Bloc Blinds have repurposed their own factory on the Station Road and transformed Meadowbank Sports Arena to facilitate production of the life-saving equipment for healthcare workers.

The company hope to recruit 220 staff over the coming week to massively increase their production and deliver millions of Bloc FaceShields to Health and Social Care Northern Ireland (HSCNI) Business Services Organisation.

Over the next 12 weeks, they hope to deliver 500,000 face shields per day and have already recruited around 200 staff just a few weeks ago.

Anyone interested in applying can find the job application details here.