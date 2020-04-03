CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Randox make tests 'directly available' within Northern Ireland

Randox Health have announced that they will be making their Covid-19 testing kits available directly to test centres in Northern Ireland.

The Crumlin-based company will also be providing tests to Public Health England as part of their UK national plan for testing.

In a statement, Randox said they have successfully made the case that tests should be made available locally.

It read: "On the emergence of the Covid-19 threat Randox utilised their years of regulated diagnostic experience to quickly develop and robustly validate a test for the Covid-19 virus.

"Randox had significant confidence in this test and presented them to Public Health England (PHE) for evaluation. PHE were managing this validation process for each of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"The planning for the national distribution of test kits is being managed by the various relevant statutory agencies however Randox has made the case that tests should be made available locally.

"Following that engagement, tests have now been made directly available within Northern Ireland and Randox will continue to support Northern Ireland within the UK national plan."

A spokesperson for the company also confirmed that the Odyssey testing centre in Belfast would be among the centres receiving the tests.

The full statement from Randox Health can be accessed here.