CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Ulster University agrees to release students from accommodation contracts

A spokesperson for Ulster University commented: “We understand that this is an extremely worrying time for our students. Like all universities across the UK we are actively working to deliver remote teaching for our students so they can continue to progress in their studies, will not be disadvantaged at the point of assessment and will graduate on schedule.

“Ulster University has agreed that students living in the university’s student accommodation who wish to return home will be released from their contractual obligations from 3 April 2020 with no financial penalties. More information on the process for early contract termination will be provided to students staying in accommodation by email in the coming days. University accommodation remains open for those students who wish to remain in their university home.

“It is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic is having deep economic impact, with significant financial hardship for many across society and we understand our students are not exempt from this, with many losing part time jobs within the hospitality sector. The University operates a Student Support Fund which makes funds available for those students suffering from genuine financial hardship at this time. The Fund is open to all students who can demonstrate they are experiencing financial hardship, whether they live in university or private sector rented accommodation and we are working to fast-track applications through this difficult period for all. More information will be provided to students on the application process.”